externalRussia reportedly preparing mobilization in occupied Berdiansk.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 5, 2022 7:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the National Resistance Center, a Ukrainian government website, Russia started preparing to forcibly conscript men into the Russian Armed Forces in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The center added that the pace of illegal mobilization is increasing in occupied Luhansk, where recently all men working at a local meat processing plant and a culture academy have been conscripted.

