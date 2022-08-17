Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia pulls military aircraft out of Crimean airbases after recent explosions

August 17, 2022 8:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported that no less than 24 planes and 14 helicopters have been transferred out of airfields in Crimea to bases further away from the frontline and out of the peninsula to Russia. The withdrawal comes after large explosions at the Saki and Hvardiiske airfields. 

