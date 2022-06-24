Russia loses 56 planes, 82 helicopters in 2 weeks of fighting.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 9, 2022 8:53 pm
The numbers were released by the Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian losses aren't disclosed.
