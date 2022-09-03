Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia attacks Mykolaiv, 1 civilian injured.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 2:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that the city was hit at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. He didn't specify whether it was shelling or a missile strike. One woman was injured and a car garage caught fire, Sienkevych said.

