Russia attacks Mykolaiv, 1 civilian injured.
September 3, 2022 2:12 pm
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said that the city was hit at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. He didn't specify whether it was shelling or a missile strike. One woman was injured and a car garage caught fire, Sienkevych said.
