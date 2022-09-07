Reuters: US, EU have increased Russian aluminium, nickel imports since Feb. 24
September 7, 2022 12:36 pm
The U.S. and EU imports of the two metals increased from March to June by 70%, with the total value of imports being $1.9 billion, Reuters reported citing the data from the United Nations Comtrade. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the West has imposed a wide range of sanctions but has largely spared the industrial metals sector, the report reads.
Independent journalism
