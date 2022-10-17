Iran claims it never supplied kamikaze drones to Russia

Tehran "has never sent and will never send" any weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, Tashim News Agency reports, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"We believe that the solution to this crisis is political, and offering any arms support to the two sides delays the chance for peace," said Amirabdollahia.

Over the last weeks, Russian troops have regularly used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukrainian cities. On Sept. 26, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that Iran could have sold "several hundred" kamikaze drones to Russia, which helps Kremlin save money, as high-precision missiles are more expensive.

Ukraine deprived the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation after Russia had used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to attack Odesa from the sea, killing two people and injuring two on Sept. 23.