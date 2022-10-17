Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Iran claims it never supplied kamikaze drones to Russia

October 7, 2022 4:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Tehran "has never sent and will never send" any weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, Tashim News Agency reports, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. 

"We believe that the solution to this crisis is political, and offering any arms support to the two sides delays the chance for peace," said Amirabdollahia. 

Over the last weeks, Russian troops have regularly used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukrainian cities. On Sept. 26, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that Iran could have sold "several hundred" kamikaze drones to Russia, which helps Kremlin save money, as high-precision missiles are more expensive.

Ukraine deprived the ambassador of Iran of his accreditation after Russia had used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to attack Odesa from the sea, killing two people and injuring two on Sept. 23.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok