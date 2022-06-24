Prosecutors charge pro-Kremlin lawmaker with high treason. Ilya Kyva has also been charged with infringing on Ukraine's territorial integrity, taking part in Russian war propaganda and illegal weapons possession, according to the charges published on March 6 by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Kyva blamed the war on President Volodymyr Zelensky and urged him to resign.