Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalProsecutors charge pro-Kremlin lawmaker with high treason.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 6, 2022 3:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Prosecutors charge pro-Kremlin lawmaker with high treason. Ilya Kyva has also been charged with infringing on Ukraine's territorial integrity, taking part in Russian war propaganda and illegal weapons possession, according to the charges published on March 6 by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Kyva blamed the war on President Volodymyr Zelensky and urged him to resign.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok