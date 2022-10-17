Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 13, 2022 12:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the regional prosecutor's office, law enforcement officers found the body of a civilian shot by Russian troops near the village of Kurylivka. Previously 24 people killed by Russian troops, including a pregnant woman and 13 children, had been identified near Kurylivka. 

