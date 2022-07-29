Prosecutor General's Office: Around 40 Ukrainian POWs killed, 130 injured in Russian attack on Olenivka penal colony
This item is part of our running news digest
July 29, 2022 4:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Earlier on July 29, Ukraine's General Staff said that Russia shelled the penal colony in the occupied village of Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Russian proxies hold the defenders of Mariupol who were supposed to be exchanged. The military said that Russia attacked the colony to destroy the evidence of torturing and killing Ukrainian POWs.