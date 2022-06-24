Politico: U.S. weighs sending top-level official to meet Zelensky in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 14, 2022 4:16 am
Two U.S. officials told Politico the Biden administration is currently discussing sending a high-level official to Kyiv to show further support to Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris remain candidates to represent the U.S., but it is more likely an official like Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will go, the officials said.