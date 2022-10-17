Politico: EU may provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion euros each month in 2023

The European Commission is currently working on a plan to provide Ukraine with sufficient budgetary support for the next year – 1.5 billion euros per month, undisclosed sources told Politico.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal estimated Ukraine's budget gap to be around $3.5 billion per month next year, and the U.S. has already pledged to cover $1.5 billion per month.

The EU pledged 9 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in May; EU countries have backed 6 billion euros out of that sum, but so far, Ukraine has only received 1 billion euros from the block.

