Politico: 4 foreign fighters, including 2 Americans, a Canadian and Swede killed in eastern Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 24, 2022
U.S. citizens Luke Lucyszyn and Bryan Young, alongside Canadian Emile-Antoine Roy-Sirois and Swedish Edvard Selander, were ambushed by a Russian tank in eastern Ukraine on July 18, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, the foreign fighters’ commander told Politico. They were part of a special operations force within the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

