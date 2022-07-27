Politico: 4 foreign fighters, including 2 Americans, a Canadian and Swede killed in eastern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 24, 2022 10:57 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
U.S. citizens Luke Lucyszyn and Bryan Young, alongside Canadian Emile-Antoine Roy-Sirois and Swedish Edvard Selander, were ambushed by a Russian tank in eastern Ukraine on July 18, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, the foreign fighters’ commander told Politico. They were part of a special operations force within the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.