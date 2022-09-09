Polish Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv
September 9, 2022 10:16 am
Mateusz Morawiecki arrived on the morning of Sept. 9 for a series of meetings connected to the ongoing war and the energy market, Polish government spokesperson Pjotr Muller said.
