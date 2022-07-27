Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPoland sends Ukraine PT-91 Twardy tanks

July 25, 2022 12:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on July 25 that the Polish tanks have already arrived in Ukraine, but he did not specify the number. Earlier on July 24, Krzysztof Platek, spokesperson for the Armaments Agency of the Polish Ministry of Defense, said that Poland will replace the tanks given to Ukraine with tanks from South Korea, which are “of a much higher and better quality.”

