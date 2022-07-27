Poland crowdfunds Bayraktar drone for Ukraine.

A crowdfunding campaign in Poland to buy a Baykar Bayraktar TB2 combat drone for Ukraine's military raised over 22.5 million PLN (almost $5 million).

The campaign was started at the end of June by the editor-in-chief of Krytyka Polityczna, Slawomir Sierakowski.

In May, Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas launched a crowdfunding campaign to buy a Bayraktar TB2 military drone for Ukraine. The campaign secured nearly 6 million euros within a few days. After that, the Turkish manufacturer decided to donate the drone.

After Serhiy Prytula, a Ukrainian comedian, politician, and volunteer organized crowdfunding where he raised over $20 million in three days to buy Bayraktar drones for Ukraine's army, the manufacturer also refused to take the money, offering the three drones for free.