Podolyak: Red Cross has failed to respond to Russia's murder of Ukrainian PoWs in Olenivka
August 19, 2022 7:08 pm
Speaking to the Polish outlet Wirtualna Polska, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the President's Office, said that organizations like the International Committee of the Red Cross "should sound the alarm that Russia is bullying, raping, and killing." More than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in Russian-occupied Donbas on July 28.