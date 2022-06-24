Pentagon denies helping Ukraine 'target' Russian generals.
May 6, 2022 1:18 am
Responding to New York Times report published on May 4, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby confirmed on May 5 that the U.S. supplies Ukraine with military intelligence “to help Ukrainians defend their country.” However, “we do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military,” Kirby said.