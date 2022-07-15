Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 15, 2022 6:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on July 14 that Ukraine will not disclose the official number of military casualties until the end of the war. Maliar cited potential harm of using the information on casualties to further inform Russian analysis and strategy as the reason for the lack of government data. 

