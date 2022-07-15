Official: Ukraine will not disclose official number of military casualties until end of war
This item is part of our running news digest
July 15, 2022 6:54 am
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on July 14 that Ukraine will not disclose the official number of military casualties until the end of the war. Maliar cited potential harm of using the information on casualties to further inform Russian analysis and strategy as the reason for the lack of government data.