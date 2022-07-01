Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 1, 2022

externalOfficial says Russia strikes Ukraine with less precise Soviet-era missiles.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 1, 2022 4:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov said at a press conference on June 30 that Russia has used inaccurate missiles from old Soviet stocks for more than 50 percent of its attacks in Ukraine and the rate of the attacks has more than doubled in the last two weeks and stands at 202 missiles. “[!russia!] targets remain military facilities, critical infrastructure and industry, transport networks. At the same time, the civilian population is suffering significant losses due to [!poorly!] strikes,” Hromov said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok