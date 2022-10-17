Official: Russian shelling of Mykolaiv kills 3, injures 12.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 29, 2022 8:24 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with cluster munitions, Hanna Zamazeyeva, head of Mykolaiv Oblast's legislature, said on Sept. 29. A cluster shell exploded near a public transport stop in a crowded place, according to Zamazeyeva.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.