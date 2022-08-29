Official: Resistance forces blow up Russian patrol in Mariupol
This item is part of our running news digest
August 29, 2022 9:03 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, the Russian patrol was responding to a fake call by partisans in the early morning of Aug. 29 when they got blown up on their own mines. One Russian soldier was reported killed, and one severely wounded.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.