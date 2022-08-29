Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 29, 2022

externalOfficial: Resistance forces blow up Russian patrol in Mariupol

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 9:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, the Russian patrol was responding to a fake call by partisans in the early morning of Aug. 29 when they got blown up on their own mines. One Russian soldier was reported killed, and one severely wounded.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok