externalOfficial: 'Every five minutes a Russian soldier dies in Ukraine.'

June 8, 2022 9:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration, said that Ukrainian forces have struck Russian positions in the south at least four times over the past 24 hours. Several units of Russia's military equipment and ammunition depots were destroyed. The number of killed Russian soldiers is not available at the moment. Air raid sirens went off overnight on June 8 in Odesa, however, no attacks were reported.

