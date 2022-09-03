Official: EU fully prepared in case Russia completely halts gas supplies.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 3, 2022 9:26 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Paolo Gentiloni, the European Union's commissioner for economic affairs, said during a business forum in Italy that the EU is not "afraid of Putin's decisions." Russian gas giant Gazprom halted gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline on Aug. 31 for an indefinite period. Russia has been accused of constantly disrupting gas supplies via Nord Stream to blackmail and intimidate Europe.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.