Occupation government confirms assassination of Russian collaborator.
September 6, 2022 9:05 pm
Artem Bardin, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, died of his wounds in hospital after his car was blown up, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the region's occupation government. The occupation authorities accused Ukrainian subversive groups of organizing the assassination.
