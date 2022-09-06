Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 6, 2022

externalOccupation government confirms assassination of Russian collaborator.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 6, 2022 9:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Artem Bardin, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, died of his wounds in hospital after his car was blown up, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the region's occupation government. The occupation authorities accused Ukrainian subversive groups of organizing the assassination. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok