This item is part of our running news digest
April 15, 2022 7:42 am
The director of the CIA, William J. Burns, said that in an attempt to secure a victory, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may "use a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon" as the military campaign in Ukraine fails to achieve strategic goals. He cautioned that so far he had seen no “practical evidence” of the kinds of military deployments or movement of weapons that would suggest such a development was imminent.