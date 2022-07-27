C.I.A. Director William J. Burns said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes the U.S. will suffer from “attention deficit disorder” and lose interest in the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported. According to Burns, Putin is betting he can win in a war of attrition by wearing down the Ukrainian military, economy, and Western support. Burns also said Putin has consistently misjudged both the Ukrainians’ will to fight and Western resolve to help.