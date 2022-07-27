Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalNew York Times: CIA director says Putin believes US will forget about Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 8:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

C.I.A. Director William J. Burns said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes the U.S. will suffer from “attention deficit disorder” and lose interest in the war in Ukraine, the New York Times reported. According to Burns, Putin is betting he can win in a war of attrition by wearing down the Ukrainian military, economy, and Western support. Burns also said Putin has consistently misjudged both the Ukrainians’ will to fight and Western resolve to help.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok