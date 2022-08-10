Wednesday, August 10, 2022

New York company raises over $120,000 to make action figure of Zelensky

This item is part of our running news digest

August 10, 2022 8:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
FCTRY, a Brooklyn-based product design company, launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of a 15-centimeter-tall President Volodymyr Zelensky clay prototype. Over the course of Russia's all-out war, Zelensky has won global praise for his defiance in resisting Russia's brutal war unfolding in his country.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
