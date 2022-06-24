Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalNew report suggests Russia intends to 'destroy Ukrainian people.'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 28, 2022 1:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A group of scholars and genocide experts say there are reasonable grounds to conclude that Russia bears state responsibility for direct incitement to commit genocide against Ukrainians. A report, signed by 30 experts, shows that high-level Russian officials and state media "repeatedly and publicly deny the existence of a distinct Ukrainian identity," implying that those who self-identify as Ukrainian threaten the unity of Russia or are Nazis. The report adds that mass killings, deliberate attacks on evacuation routes, and the indiscriminate bombardment of residential areas by Russian forces established a “genocidal pattern” and shows that the Russian state is breaching the UN Genocide Convention.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok