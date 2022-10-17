Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 19, 2022 11:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The company said three of its restaurants in Kyiv will resume delivery on Sept. 20, and seven more will follow in about a week. In October, the restaurants will resume dining in. McDonald’s shut down all of its 109 restaurants in Ukraine when Russia’s full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24. In August, the company said it would gradually reopen restaurants in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine.

