McDonald's to resume delivery from restaurants in Kyiv
This item is part of our running news digest
September 19, 2022 11:20 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The company said three of its restaurants in Kyiv will resume delivery on Sept. 20, and seven more will follow in about a week. In October, the restaurants will resume dining in. McDonald’s shut down all of its 109 restaurants in Ukraine when Russia’s full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24. In August, the company said it would gradually reopen restaurants in Kyiv and the west of Ukraine.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.