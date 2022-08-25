Mayor of occupied Melitopol calls on citizens to evacuate before winter
August 25, 2022 9:13 pm
Ivan Fedorov, legitimate mayor of the Russian-occupied Melitopol, said that the city has been practically without gas for a month and that Russian reports that a pipeline was being built from the coastal town of Berdiansk were fake. Fedorov urged residents to flee to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
