externalMayor of occupied Melitopol calls on citizens to evacuate before winter

August 25, 2022 9:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ivan Fedorov, legitimate mayor of the Russian-occupied Melitopol, said that the city has been practically without gas for a month and that Russian reports that a pipeline was being built from the coastal town of Berdiansk were fake. Fedorov urged residents to flee to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

