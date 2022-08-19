Macron's office: Putin agrees to send IAEA inspection to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 7:50 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to an inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency after a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader expressed concerns about safety risks at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Russia seized control of the plant in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.