externalMacron's office: Putin agrees to send IAEA inspection to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 7:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to an inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency after a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader expressed concerns about safety risks at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. Russia seized control of the plant in March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

