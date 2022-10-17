Macron: France to step up its support for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to media on Oct. 7 in Prague, the Czech Republic. (Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron told Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation that France will increase its support for Ukraine "in response to the needs formulated by Kyiv, including those related to military equipment," European Pravda reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

Macron didn't mention the urgent G7 meeting that Zelensky had asked to hold following Russia's missile and air strikes across Ukraine on Oct. 10, according to European Pravda.

Zelensky said he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to hold an urgent G7 meeting following Russia's coordinated attacks across Ukraine on Oct. 10. "My speech is scheduled, in which I'll tell about (Russia's) terrorist attacks," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Zelensky added that he and Scholz also discussed "increasing pressure" on Russia and "aid in restoring damaged infrastructure."