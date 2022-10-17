Macron: EU to provide Ukraine with more military gear, French howitzers

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media at the end of the first European Political Community meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 6, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European Union would send Ukraine more military equipment to defend against Russia, including French Caesar howitzers, according to Reuters. On Oct. 1, Le Monde reported that France was preparing to deliver 6-12 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

Following Russia's attempt to illegally annex Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts on Sept. 30, Macron told President Volodymyr Zelensky that France would help Ukraine restore "full sovereignty and territorial integrity."

France has sent 18 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine out of 76 it has; Ukraine asked for 15 more.