Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Macron: EU to provide Ukraine with more military gear, French howitzers

October 7, 2022 12:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Macron: EU to provide Ukraine with more military gear, French howitzersFrench President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media at the end of the first European Political Community meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 6, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the European Union would send Ukraine more military equipment to defend against Russia, including French Caesar howitzers, according to Reuters. On Oct. 1, Le Monde reported that France was preparing to deliver 6-12 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

Following Russia's attempt to illegally annex Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts on Sept. 30, Macron told President Volodymyr Zelensky that France would help Ukraine restore "full sovereignty and territorial integrity."

France has sent 18 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine out of 76 it has; Ukraine asked for 15 more.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok