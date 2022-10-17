Macron vows that France will help Ukraine restore its territorial integrity
October 2, 2022 8:59 pm
In a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 2, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s recent illegal annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts and said France would help Ukraine restore “full sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
The country will also keep working with “European partners on new sanctions" against Russia, the Elysee Palace said.
On Sept. 30, Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, which are partially occupied by the Russian forces.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.