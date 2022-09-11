Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 12, 2022 12:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a Sept. 11 phone call, French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar posed a threat to the plant's integrity. He asked Putin to withdraw both heavy and light weapons from the plant, and ensure the site's safety by following the International Atomic Energy Agency's recommendations. 

