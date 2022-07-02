Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalLukashenko accuses Ukraine of shelling Belarus, orders to ‘take aim’ at Minsk's opponents

July 2, 2022 8:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine allegedly tried to target military facilities in Belarus three days ago, but the rockets were intercepted. He added that Belarus will enter Russia's war if the Ukrainian military crosses the country’s border or starts to kill the Belarusian people. Russia has been using Belarus' territory to launch missiles at Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

