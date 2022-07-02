Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of shelling Belarus, orders to ‘take aim’ at Minsk's opponents
This item is part of our running news digest
July 2, 2022
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine allegedly tried to target military facilities in Belarus three days ago, but the rockets were intercepted. He added that Belarus will enter Russia's war if the Ukrainian military crosses the country’s border or starts to kill the Belarusian people. Russia has been using Belarus' territory to launch missiles at Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.