Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalLuhansk Oblast governor tells residents to 'evacuate or stay and be killed.'

This item is part of our running news digest

April 19, 2022 10:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Serhiy Haidai, Luhansk Oblast's governor, said on April 19 that residents should leave immediately to avoid being taken captive by Russians and either be forced to work for them, or forcibly recruited to the Russian army, or be killed on the spot for refusing it. Haidai said thousands of residents of Kreminna, reportedly taken on April 18 after heavy fighting, had already been taken hostage by Russians. "There is no time to think," Haidai said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok