Governor: First mobilized Russian troops arrive at the front line in Ukraine

Only one week after Russia announced "partial" mobilization, the Russian conscripts have already arrived, sent to replenish the ranks of the 1st Tank Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of Russia's 1st Tank Army, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai. "They didn't undergo any training at all," Haidai said on Telegram.

Haidai's claim is corroborated by several accounts on Russian social media networks from mobilized soldiers saying that they are already being sent to the front line in Ukraine without any training. One video posted by Russian activist channel Pervy Otdel showed a man claiming to be mobilized into the 1st Tank Regiment, saying that he was being sent to the front near occupied Kherson.