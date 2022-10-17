Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Governor: First mobilized Russian troops arrive at the front line in Ukraine

September 28, 2022 10:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Only one week after Russia announced "partial" mobilization, the Russian conscripts have already arrived, sent to replenish the ranks of the 1st Tank Regiment of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of Russia's 1st Tank Army, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai. "They didn't undergo any training at all," Haidai said on Telegram.

Haidai's claim is corroborated by several accounts on Russian social media networks from mobilized soldiers saying that they are already being sent to the front line in Ukraine without any training. One video posted by Russian activist channel Pervy Otdel showed a man claiming to be mobilized into the 1st Tank Regiment, saying that he was being sent to the front near occupied Kherson.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok