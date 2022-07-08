Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 8, 2022

externalLithuania-purchased Bayraktar drone 'Vanagas' already in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 9, 2022 12:57 am
Share:

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, announced the arrival of the combat drone and Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the President's Office, thanked Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, and Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas for "their strong support on our way to victory" via Twitter. In May, Tapinas launched a crowdfunding campaign to buy a Bayraktar TB2 military drone for Ukraine. The campaign secured close to 6 million euros within few days. After that, the Turkish manufacturer decided to donate a drone. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok