Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, announced the arrival of the combat drone and Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the President's Office, thanked Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, and Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas for "their strong support on our way to victory" via Twitter. In May, Tapinas launched a crowdfunding campaign to buy a Bayraktar TB2 military drone for Ukraine. The campaign secured close to 6 million euros within few days. After that, the Turkish manufacturer decided to donate a drone.