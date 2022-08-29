Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 29, 2022 9:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The four-meter razor wire fence stretching for 502 kilometers has been completed, according to the Lithuanian state-owned energy group EPSO-G. Lithuania began to build the fence in response to Belarus forcing thousands of migrants across the border in 2021, which the State Border Guard Service said continues to this day.

