Olga Rudenko was included in TIME’s 2022 list of Next Generation Leaders, the U.S. magazine’s special series celebrating young people from different fields and around the globe “who are working to build a better world.” “Our international cover features one of these leaders, Olga Rudenko, the enterprising 33-year-old editor in chief of the Kyiv Independent, a startup that has quickly become the world’s primary source for reliable English-language journalism on the war in Ukraine.”