Kuleba: Peace talks with Russia are being held only on the battlefield
September 13, 2022 11:25 am
Ukraine doesn't reject the idea of peace talks in principle, but will only partake as far as they concern the complete restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with RBC Ukraine. Kuleba added: "The more victories Ukraine achieves, the more attention will be paid to our efforts and the more motivated our partners will be to support Ukraine."
