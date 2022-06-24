Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKuleba addressing G7: Ukraine needs multiple rocket launchers, air force.

May 13, 2022 5:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged that the situation with weapon supplies has improved but they need to continue so that Ukraine has all the means to defeat Russia, European Pravda reported. Kuleba said that negotiations on providing multiple rocket launchers are underway with the G7 countries but the issue of filling Ukraine's aviation demands remains unsolved.

