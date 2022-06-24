Kuleba addressing G7: Ukraine needs multiple rocket launchers, air force.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 5:20 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba acknowledged that the situation with weapon supplies has improved but they need to continue so that Ukraine has all the means to defeat Russia, European Pravda reported. Kuleba said that negotiations on providing multiple rocket launchers are underway with the G7 countries but the issue of filling Ukraine's aviation demands remains unsolved.