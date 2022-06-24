Klitschko: Two-thirds of Kyiv residents returned home.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 13, 2022 7:43 pm
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told residents to wait before returning to the Ukrainian capital, due to the threat of bombing.
This item is part of our running news digest
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told residents to wait before returning to the Ukrainian capital, due to the threat of bombing.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.