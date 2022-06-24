Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKlitschko: Two-thirds of Kyiv residents returned home.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 13, 2022 7:43 pm
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told residents to wait before returning to the Ukrainian capital, due to the threat of bombing.

