externalItalian parliament approves arms deliveries to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 19, 2022 8:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was quoted by Corriere della Sera newspaper on April 18, said that the “terms of the issue are clear: on one hand, there are the people who were attacked, on the other hand – the army of the aggressor." Draghi added that: “To not do so would be tantamount to telling them [!ukrainians!]: surrender, accept slavery and subjugation – a message that runs counter to our European values of solidarity.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
