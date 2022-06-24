Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was quoted by Corriere della Sera newspaper on April 18, said that the “terms of the issue are clear: on one hand, there are the people who were attacked, on the other hand – the army of the aggressor." Draghi added that: “To not do so would be tantamount to telling them [!ukrainians!]: surrender, accept slavery and subjugation – a message that runs counter to our European values of solidarity.”