Intelligence: Russian forces to evacuate Rosatom personnel from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
This item is part of our running news digest
September 1, 2022 2:24 pm
According to Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate, Russian state nuclear monopoly Rosatom is planning to evacuate its employees from the Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia plant. The preparation for evacuation is kept a secret to avoid panic among the personnel, the agency said. The report comes as the IAEA mission is reported to have arrived at the plant located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.