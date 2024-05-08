Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Europe, Balkans, collective security in Europe, Ukraine, kosovo
Edit post

FM: Kosovo supports Ukraine despite Kyiv not recognizing its independence

by Chris York May 8, 2024 10:46 PM 1 min read
Kosovo's Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz arrives for the opening session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, June 9, 2022. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Kosovo's support for Ukraine is "unconditional," the country's foreign minister said on May 8, despite Kyiv not recognizing its independence.

In an interview with AP, Donika Gervalla-Schwarz said her country is convinced that Russia must lose the war in order to ensure the security of Europe.

"Ukraine hasn't recognized the Republic of Kosovo as a state, but we really believe that we know exactly what Ukraine is going through," she said.

"And we know that there is only one solution, not only for Ukraine but for Europe – it can only be Russia to lose the war and Ukraine to win this war. Otherwise, Europe should prepare for other conflicts in our continent."

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 after suffering war crimes and atrocities at the hands of Serbian forces in the 1990s.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

The issue split international opinion – among the Group of 20 (G20) countries, 11 have recognized Kosovo as an independent state, including France, Germany, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S. Eight have not, including China, India, and Russia.

Several European countries like Spain, Romania, and Cyprus have also not recognized Kosovo's independence, conscious of regions of their own countries with aspirations of independence or autonomy.

Ukraine's reluctance to recognize Kosovo has been linked, among other factors, to doctrinal adherence to territorial integrity, stemming from Kyiv's experience with Moscow's aggression and occupation.

Though Ukraine has yet to recognize Kosovo's independence, a bill on the recognition was presented in the Verkhovna Rada in August 2022 but it has not been approved so far.

"While Kosovo is a small state with very modest possibilities to help, we have tried to be very helpful with Ukraine and have not hesitated to show our unconditional support and sympathy to the people and to the state of Ukraine," Gervalla-Schwarz added.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.