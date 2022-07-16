Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 16, 2022

externalIntelligence: Russian forces preparing for new stage of offensive

This item is part of our running news digest

July 16, 2022 9:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Vadym Skibitsky, representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, Russian military activity shows that "undoubtedly, preparations for the next stage of offensive actions are underway now." Skibitsky also said the threat of an attack from Belarus is currently not as high as it was before the start of Russia’s invasion.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok