Intelligence: Russian forces preparing for new stage of offensive
This item is part of our running news digest
July 16, 2022 9:01 pm
According to Vadym Skibitsky, representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, Russian military activity shows that "undoubtedly, preparations for the next stage of offensive actions are underway now." Skibitsky also said the threat of an attack from Belarus is currently not as high as it was before the start of Russia’s invasion.