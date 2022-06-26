Intelligence: Russia increasing its military presence in Belarus
This item is part of our running news digest
According to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russia plans to increase the number of operational and tactical aircraft in Belarus, claiming it's needed to conduct a joint airspace patrol during drills. "A flight of 10 planes to Baranovichi airfield (Brest region, Belarus) is planned," the intelligence said.