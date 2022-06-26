Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIntelligence: Russia increasing its military presence in Belarus

June 26, 2022 2:03 pm
According to the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, Russia plans to increase the number of operational and tactical aircraft in Belarus, claiming it's needed to conduct a joint airspace patrol during drills. "A flight of 10 planes to Baranovichi airfield (Brest region, Belarus) is planned," the intelligence said.

