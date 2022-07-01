Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian troops continue pushing on Sloviansk, operating south and east of Bakhmut.

July 1, 2022 8:39 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Russia's limited gains around Bakhmut may indicate that its forces may soon seek to set conditions for an offensive operation towards Bakhmut itself, although they are likely more focused in the short term on interdicting and controlling lines of communication emanating from Bakhmut.

