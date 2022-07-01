Institute for the Study of War: Russian troops continue pushing on Sloviansk, operating south and east of Bakhmut.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 1, 2022 8:39 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Russia's limited gains around Bakhmut may indicate that its forces may soon seek to set conditions for an offensive operation towards Bakhmut itself, although they are likely more focused in the short term on interdicting and controlling lines of communication emanating from Bakhmut.